14.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Advertisement -

Buses replace trains between Hereford and Shrewsbury as track renewal work takes place

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Buses are replacing trains between Hereford and Shrewsbury for nine days from today as teams work around the clock to renew the track and ballast inside the historic Dinmore tunnel.

Work is taking place at Dinmore Tunnel. Photo: Paul Crooke
Work is taking place at Dinmore Tunnel. Photo: Paul Crooke

Network Rail, along with principal contractors, Colas Rail, will access the railway from Wellington Level Crossing, to replace the ballast (supporting stones) and track in the up-side (track travelling towards London) of Dinmore Tunnel, which was constructed in 1853.

The new track will boost reliability of journeys on the Marches line – an important rail link that connects South Wales to the Midlands and beyond.

- Advertisement -

Transport for Wales will operate a bus replacement service from Hereford to Shrewsbury while the railway is shut, followed by a reduced rail service from Cardiff to Shrewsbury from Friday 22 September to Friday 29 September. Network Rail urges passengers to check before they travel at journeycheck.com/tfwrail/ for more information.

Engineers will be working 24/7, with minor traffic obstructions between Cherry Brooke/Old Dinmore Hill and Wellington Level Crossing for the safe movement of materials into and out of the tunnel. There will also be a temporary road closure near the crossing from Monday 11 September to Friday 22 September between 8pm and 6am each day.

Clarisse Grother, senior programme manager at Network Rail Wales & Borders, said: “We understand that there is never a good time to close the railway or roads but this essential work, in Dinmore Tunnel, will improve reliability on the Marches Line, ensuring this important and well-travelled link between South Wales, the Midlands, North of England and beyond is secure for the future.

“We will be working around the clock to get the work completed as quickly and safely as possible, and I would like to apologise to passengers and the local community for any disruption this may cause.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP