Buses replace trains between Hereford and Shrewsbury as track renewal work takes place

Buses are replacing trains between Hereford and Shrewsbury for nine days from today as teams work around the clock to renew the track and ballast inside the historic Dinmore tunnel.

Work is taking place at Dinmore Tunnel. Photo: Paul Crooke

Network Rail, along with principal contractors, Colas Rail, will access the railway from Wellington Level Crossing, to replace the ballast (supporting stones) and track in the up-side (track travelling towards London) of Dinmore Tunnel, which was constructed in 1853.

The new track will boost reliability of journeys on the Marches line – an important rail link that connects South Wales to the Midlands and beyond.

Transport for Wales will operate a bus replacement service from Hereford to Shrewsbury while the railway is shut, followed by a reduced rail service from Cardiff to Shrewsbury from Friday 22 September to Friday 29 September. Network Rail urges passengers to check before they travel at journeycheck.com/tfwrail/ for more information.

Engineers will be working 24/7, with minor traffic obstructions between Cherry Brooke/Old Dinmore Hill and Wellington Level Crossing for the safe movement of materials into and out of the tunnel. There will also be a temporary road closure near the crossing from Monday 11 September to Friday 22 September between 8pm and 6am each day.

Clarisse Grother, senior programme manager at Network Rail Wales & Borders, said: “We understand that there is never a good time to close the railway or roads but this essential work, in Dinmore Tunnel, will improve reliability on the Marches Line, ensuring this important and well-travelled link between South Wales, the Midlands, North of England and beyond is secure for the future.

“We will be working around the clock to get the work completed as quickly and safely as possible, and I would like to apologise to passengers and the local community for any disruption this may cause.”