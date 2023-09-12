15.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Bridgnorth town centre regeneration proposals to be considered by new group

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Bridgnorth residents and businesses are to be asked for their thoughts about latest proposals to regenerate Bridgnorth town centre, once the plans have been considered by a new group that is being set up to help strengthen the economy of the town.

An artist's impression of how a revitalised High Street could look. Image Shropshire Council
An artist’s impression of how a revitalised High Street could look. Image Shropshire Council

The Bridgnorth regeneration project seeks to make improvements to the High Street, improve air quality and create more accessible and enjoyable public spaces for local people to use.

A second public engagement exercise was due to begin this week, but has been paused to enable the new Future Bridgnorth Group to first consider and comment on the regeneration proposals.

The Future Bridgnorth Group – which will include representatives from Shropshire Council, Bridgnorth Town Council, local councillors, and other stakeholders – is due to hold its first meeting in October, and the proposed improvements will be one of the first things on its agenda.

An earlier public engagement exercise was carried out in December 2021 and asked people living and working in Bridgnorth what projects they would like the council to deliver.

These included supporting the town’s economy by remodelling the High Street, increasing public space, and improving street furniture and the quality of the environment.

The views gathered helped to inform the latest version of the proposals – which have also been shared with Bridgnorth Town Council, local businesses and Shropshire councillors.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for Bridgnorth regeneration, said:

“Following the success of the Future Oswestry Group, I’m delighted that a Future Bridgnorth Group will begin meeting shortly and I’m sure it will give a real boost to the town. With the Group due to be in operation soon it makes sense to pause our next round of public engagement about the regeneration of the town centre to first enable it to consider and discuss the latest proposals.

“Throughout this exercise it’s vital that residents, businesses, partner organisations and others have the chance to see and comment on our proposals. Those who live and work in – and help to run – Bridgnorth know the town best and are best placed to comment on how it can be improved.

“I’m therefore looking forward to sharing the latest proposals with the Future Bridgnorth Group, and to then inviting residents and businesses to tell us what they think.

“Feedback from people who live, work in, and know the town has driven the regeneration plans up until now, and that will continue to be the case.”

Full details about the public engagement exercise and how to get involved will be announced shortly.

The Future Bridgnorth Group has been set up to strengthen the local economy; a similar model is working well in Oswestry, through the Future Oswestry Group.

