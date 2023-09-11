21.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 11, 2023
MP cuts ribbon on two new classrooms at Lower Heath Primary

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan cut the ribbon to open two new classrooms at Lower Heath Primary School near Prees.

Helen at Lower Heath Primary School
The MP visited the school not only to see the new buildings, but to talk to pupils about her role as an MP and answer questions about democracy from the next generation of voters.

She also spoke with teaching staff and pupils about the need for improved road safety measures. Shropshire Council has long-pledged to make improvements around Lower Heath Primary including 20mph limits, but no plans have been put in place on the dangerous stretch of road outside.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire said:

“It was a real pleasure to visit Lower Heath Primary School and cut the ribbon to open two new classrooms. Education is hugely important and schools like Lower Heath really are at the centre of their community in one of the most rural parts of the county.

“I also enjoyed speaking with the next generation of voters about my job as an MP, what I get up to standing up for North Shropshire, and why democracy is so important.

“One issue that did arise speaking to staff and pupils alike was with road safety. Shropshire Council have long promised improvements around Lower Heath and it is about time they get a move on to make the school environment safer for all.”

