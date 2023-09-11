Football club charity reopens youth clubs after summer break

Inspiring youth clubs across the Oswestry area run by football charity, The New Saints FC Foundation, are due to reopen after the school summer holidays.

TNS FC Foundation youth clubs reopen this week

The clubs at Gobowen, Weston Rhyn, Ellesmere and Whittington are all set to swing back into action this week as youngsters head back to school.

The fun sessions for children aged from 10-16 years take place on Monday evening at Gobowen from 4.30pm to 6pm at The Pavilion in Gobowen. The Weston Rhyn Youth Club and cafe is also held on Mondays from 6.30pm to 8pm at St John’s Church.

- Advertisement -

The Ellesmere youth club takes place on Wednesdays at Ellesmere Town Hall from 7pm to 8.30pm while Whittington youth club is held at the village’s senior citizens building from 7pm to 8.30pm on Thursday evenings.

The New Saints FC Foundation also helps to support the Oswestry Youth Club in association with Shropshire Youth Association. This is held on Wednesday at The Centre in Oak Street with a junior section from 4.30pm and a senior club from 6.30pm.

Gill Jones of the New Saints FC Foundation said that the charity had had a very busy summer supporting and organising holiday activities for young people in Oswestry and the surrounding villages.

“But it’s back to school time now and we are delighted to be running and supporting these regular youth clubs across the area offering fun activities and inspiration to our young people,” she said.

Details on all The New Saints FC Foundation’s activities including the youth clubs is available at tnsfc.co.uk/foundation.