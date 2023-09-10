23.5 C
Telford & Wrekin residents urged to help shape the future of tourism

By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Tourism team, Visit Telford, has launched a comprehensive consultation survey aimed at shaping the future of tourism in the borough.

The Wrekin AONB. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council
The council says the insights gathered from this survey are part of a major consultation and research programme that will provide the foundations for a dynamic tourism growth and development plan in the borough’s visitor economy.

The borough of Telford & Wrekin welcomes over 6 million visitors each year, appealing to visitors from across the UK and abroad, but our local audience is hugely important to the economy and so the council want to understand the needs, aspirations and opinions of Telford and Wrekin residents and businesses.

The survey asks our residents to share their leisure preferences, their favourite days out and activities, what facilities they would like to see improved, how the destination delivers against their leisure and cultural needs and how tourism impacts on their quality of life.

The survey will help identify what’s important to residents, enriching their day out and leisure experiences. It will also shed light on how tourism influences the sense of community in Telford and Wrekin.

The communities’ opinions will shape the priorities for Telford and Wrekin’s development as a destination offering exceptional experiences for residents and visitors alike.

The survey’s outcomes could influence future investments in facilities and infrastructure, the creation of new events and activities, support sector skills and employment and shape how Telford and Wrekin is promoted.  

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy said:

“The visitor economy sector is one of the top 5 growth sectors for Telford and Wrekin and a major employer across our borough towns.  We are dedicated to promoting our borough as an exceptional destination for both residents and visitors, as well as supporting local businesses.

“Working alongside our partners and stakeholders in the tourism industry, we strive to create memorable experiences that enrich lives and communities.

“This survey is the community’s opportunity to share their voice and actively participate in shaping the plans that will form our shared future, to ensure that our visitor economy is managed sustainably and responsibly and that residents can benefit from our destination offer and be proud to welcome their visiting friends and family to the place they call home.

The survey can be completed online and closes on Monday 25 September.

