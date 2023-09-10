Shrewsbury business owner fined for underage vape sale

A Shrewsbury business owner has been convicted of selling a nicotine vape product to a minor under the legal age of 18, following a prosecution by Shropshire Council.

The legal age to buy vapes in the UK is 18 years old

Valerie Parker, owner of Excentric on Dogpole in Shrewsbury, was convicted in her absence at Telford Magistrates Court and ordered to pay a total of £2,740 in fines and costs.

The charges followed a test purchasing exercise conducted by trading standards officers in February.

- Advertisement -

Selling a nicotine-containing vaping device to anybody under the age of 18 is against the law and this prosecution supports Shropshire Council’s position that vaping is not for children and may be harmful to health.

Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning and regulatory services, said: “Shropshire Council’s trading standards officers work hard to make our county a safe place for children and young people, and this includes making sure that our businesses stick to the rules.

“This prosecution is a successful step towards achieving the Shropshire Plan, making sure that the health and wellbeing of our communities is supported and protected.

“The trading standards team will continue to work in the best interests of our residents, cracking down on businesses who break the law to sell nicotine containing vapes to underage children.”

If you suspect a business may be selling vapes or other age-restricted products to minors, contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133. Information can be given anonymously and will always be treated in line with the council’s information governance policies.