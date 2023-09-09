27.1 C
Shropshire
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Taskforce launched to tackle anti-social behaviour in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A new taskforce has been launched in Shrewsbury to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) issues within the town centre.

The taskforce was formed in response to concerns around levels of ASB within the town centre, recognising its impact can be significant on victims and communities.

The taskforce is a partnership of lead agencies, including Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council, Shrewsbury BID, West Mercia Police, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, and local providers who support victims and perpetrators, such as The Shrewsbury Ark and With You.

The taskforce will also be a subgroup of the Team Shrewsbury/Bronze Level Tasking Group as part of Shropshire Council’s broader Shropshire community safety arrangements (Anti-Social Behaviour — Shropshire Safeguarding Community Partnership).

The first meeting was held on Monday 4 September, made up of officers from the lead agencies named above. A number of actions were agreed, and partners will be meeting regularly with an aim of reducing the levels of ASB within the town centre.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member whose remit includes community safety, said:

“This new taskforce is part of our ambition to create a safer Shrewsbury, as we know that this is really important to our residents and businesses. Anti-social behaviour is something that we take extremely seriously, which is why we also recently launched an updated and extended Shrewsbury Town Centre Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) to help ensure that the town is enjoyed by everyone, and not spoiled by the actions of a few.

“I’m pleased to hear that the first meeting was a success and that partners will continue to work closely together to ensure that everyone feels safe and protected.”

Councillor Alan Mosley, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said:

“I have always been proud of the town council’s efforts in founding the Team Shrewsbury partnership nearly 10 years ago, and we have continued to play a leading role in bringing partners together to solve problems together. Anti-social behaviour is a problem we all take very seriously, and I am committed to ensuring that the town council will actively work with its partners to address some of these problems in the town, making greater use of powers like the PSPO to address recent issues, but also to help with longer term initiatives to provide support and rehabilitation to some of the perpetrators.”

John Campion, West Mercia’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), said:

“Partnership is key to addressing concerns such as those that have been raised in Shrewsbury. People should be safe and feel safe where they live. I will therefore use the powers available to me as PCC to support partners and West Mercia Police to tackle the issues within the town.”

