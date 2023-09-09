27.1 C
Shropshire
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Popular art exhibition is back with a bang

News
By Shropshire Live

A popular art exhibition which showcases the work of creative people from across the county is up and running again.

Nick Russell of The Gateway Gallery and winner Rasa Eggerton
The Gateway Gallery in Shrewsbury has just hosted a successful launch evening for the Shropshire Open Exhibition, which will now run until October 27.

Nick Russell of the gallery, located in Chester Street, said that there was a great response to its call for artists to enter the event.

“This was the most popular open art exhibition in the county, pre-covid, and 2023 is the first year it has returned.

“The theme this year was ‘growth’ and we were delighted with the number of submissions, and with the high standard of entries, particularly 3D works.

“It was great to see the event back with a bang and we will build on the success in the future.”

Wellington-based ceramicist and sculptor Rasa Eggington took first prize in the show, receiving a cheque for £250.

Rasa, who runs a range of courses at the Belfrey Cermanic Studio in Prince’s Street, Wellington, specialises in work inspired by nature and energy.

Nick added: “The judging panel of 12 people thought that Rasa really demonstrated the theme of growth and stood out in a very strong field for her originality and the organic shape and movement of the pieces.”

All work at the Shrophire Open Exhibition, which is now open from 9am until 4pm Monday to Friday until October 27, is for sale.

