MP welcomes recruitment efforts so Bishop’s Castle hospital beds can reopen

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

MP Philip Dunne has welcomed a decision to continue recruitment efforts in a bid to ensure Bishop’s Castle hospital beds can reopen. 

Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital

At a meeting in Bishops Castle on Thursday, directors from Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust decided that recruitment efforts to fill nursing vacancies art the Hospital made over the past year had not been sufficient.

The Hospital has 16 in-patient beds, which closed in October 2021 on safety grounds due to an over-reliance on agency staff.  

Mr Dunne said: “The strength of local feeling in Bishops Castle on this issue has been clear for all to see. 

“I am pleased ShropCom’s board has chosen to look again at further recruitment efforts, to ensure that all avenues to keeping these beds open is explored.  

“I have been engaging with ShropCom, the ICB, and local GPs and patient groups to push for any viable solution.

“So I stand ready to do whatever I can to support these recruitment efforts, and hope we can recruit sufficient staff to reopen the 16 beds at Bishops Castle Community Hospital as soon as possible.” 

