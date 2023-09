Fire crews attended a fire involving a tumble drier at a property in Lawley Village, Telford yesterday evening.

Two fire appliances from Telford Central were sent to the fire at a house in Caxton Close at 7.45pm.

Firefighters extinguished the tumble dryer fire using a hose reel jet and covering jet.

Two firefighters used breathing apparatus.

Once extinguished fire crews removed the tumble dryer to the garden of the property.