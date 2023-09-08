28.9 C
Shropshire man guilty of sex offences against a child

By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire man has appeared at Worcester Crown Court to plead guilty to numerous sexual offences against a child.

On Thursday 24 August, Phillip Argyle of Church Lane, Orleton in Shropshire pleaded guilty to 12 offences.

The offences include rape of a child under 13, sexual penetration of a child under 13, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and eight counts of sexual assault by touching a child under 13.

Argyle, aged 54, carried out the offences between 2016 and 2019.

He is due to be sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on Friday 13 October.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emma O’Hare said: “This is an extremely harrowing case, and I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to come forward and report this to us, we have specially trained officers who will work with you and ensure you have the necessary support.

“You can report abuse online, including non-recent sexual abuse, via our website.”

