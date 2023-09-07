Plans for lift and station improvements at Ludlow welcomed

Work to install a much-needed lift and other improvements are set to begin at Ludlow railway station next month.

Improvement works including a new lift will take place at Ludlow Railway Station. Image: Google Street View

Work will begin to install a lift on northbound Platform 1 in October.

When the work is complete in the spring, passengers with limited mobility or heavy luggage will be able to use the lift to access the footbridge.

The lift will make the station fully accessible as there are already accessible ramps on the southbound Platform 2.

Other improvements at the station include an upgrade of the public announcement system, lighting improvements and CCTV.

Andy Boddington, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow North, says: “Councillors, Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, residents and passengers have been campaigning for a lift at Ludlow Station for several years.

“At the moment, passengers using the ticket office must struggle 600 metres with their luggage or in wheelchairs to get to services going south to Hereford and Cardiff. The path over the railway tunnel is unlit and uneven.

“The new lift will greatly improve the station. It will help promote Ludlow as a destination to arrive at by train.

“There will be other improvements to the station at the same time. The public announcement system and lighting will improve. CCTV will be installed.”

During the work machinery, including lifting equipment, will be located on Station Drive. This will require the closure of the southbound lane for up to nine months. Two-way signals will be in place. The footpath on the east side of the road will also be closed.

Andy added: “I have been discussing how to minimise the disruption with Network Rail and its contractor Centregreat. Delays to traffic, including buses, are inevitable at peak periods. The roadworks will, however, be removed for the festive season from mid-December to early January. If the works are not complete, the roadworks will also be lifted for Easter.

“It is important that there are safe pedestrian crossings across Station Drive. The unmarked crossing outside the station will be maintained along with the lights controlled crossing between Aldi and Tesco.”

Tracey Huffer, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow East added:

“The pavement between Station Drive Surgery and the station will be closed for the duration of the works. We are discussing the possibility of a crossing between the surgery and Galdeford car park.

“Many patients at the surgery are disabled and cannot manage to get to the nearest official crossing to get to the car park. A crossing here has been needed for many years and has been requested by the surgery patient group. It will be essential for patient safety during the works. I hope it can be made permanent.”