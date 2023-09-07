18.6 C
MP calls for action as Shropshire is bottom of table on action against fly-tippers

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

MP Helen Morgan has called for action as national statistics reveal the Shropshire Council area is joint bottom of the national tables on issuing fixed penalty notices to fly-tippers.

Waste fly tipping dumping

The data shows that Shropshire is one of a small number of local authority areas where not a single FPN was issued last year. Only 15 enforcement actions have been taken out of 1,048 incidents in the county last year, meaning that a staggering 98.6% of incidents have seen no follow up.

Compared to other rural local authorities such as North Somerset, where 1,416 enforcement actions were taken, Shropshire Council is giving fly-tippers a much easier time.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said:

“People are rightly very proud to live in Shropshire, as evidenced by the thousands of local people who put back into their community across our county.

“It is really frustrating to then see that almost no action is taken to crack down on fly-tipping, with not a single fixed penalty notice issued in Shropshire all of last year.

“Shropshire Council need to get their act together on this and take action to address the issue, as so many other councils across the country evidently are doing.”

