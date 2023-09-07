Fire service launches annual chimney safety campaign

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has launched its annual Chimney Safety Campaign and is urging people to consider the safety of their chimneys.

There were 35 chimney fires in Shropshire between November 2022 and March 2023- compared to 29 in the same time period in 2021/2022.

The Service says it is concerned by the increase and is urging the public to to keep their family and home safe by having their chimney swept regularly.

As part of the campaign, SFRS will be holding a number of events and drop-in sessions throughout the next week for you to get more advice on how to make sure your chimney is safe.

Vulnerable Persons Officer, Archie Walkerdine said: “Everyone is welcome to come along and talk to our officers about chimney safety and see if one of our Safe and Well visits would be right for you.

“A chimney fire can cause a great deal of damage and leave a terrible mess and has the potential to cause injury and even death.”

Tips to help prevent chimney fires

– Have your chimney swept at least once a year. Your chimney must be kept clean to prevent fires and structural damage to your property.

– Regular cleaning of your chimney or flues eliminates the build-up of soot and clears obstructions such as bird and animal nests, leaves and debris.



– Ensure your chimney flue is inspected at regular intervals to prevent fire breaking out of the chimney. Go into the loft occasionally when the fire is alight to check for smoke from cracks, defective brickwork or mortar joints.

– Make sure you have appliances installed and serviced by competent engineers.

Chimneys that are clogged by soot and smoke can cause a build-up of deadly carbon monoxide so remember to fit a carbon monoxide detector and never block air bricks, vents or flues.

– Do not use flammable liquids such as petrol or paraffin to light your fire, or burn paper or rubbish. Also, do not use unseasoned wood which leaves tar deposits inside chimneys and flues which can catch fire.



– Ensure you have a working smoke alarms in your home and test them every week.

You can find a chimney sweep in your area by contacting The National Association of Chimney Sweeps – http://nacs.org.uk/sweep-search/

If you would like to request a free Safe and Well visit contact the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service prevention team on 01743 260200.