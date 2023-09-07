18.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Advertisement -

Fire service launches annual chimney safety campaign

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has launched its annual Chimney Safety Campaign and is urging people to consider the safety of their chimneys.

There were 35 chimney fires in Shropshire between November 2022 and March 2023- compared to 29 in the same time period in 2021/2022.

The Service says it is concerned by the increase and is urging the public to to keep their family and home safe by having their chimney swept regularly.

- Advertisement -

As part of the campaign, SFRS will be holding a number of events and drop-in sessions throughout the next week for you to get more advice on how to make sure your chimney is safe.

Vulnerable Persons Officer, Archie Walkerdine said: “Everyone is welcome to come along and talk to our officers about chimney safety and see if one of our Safe and Well visits would be right for you.

“A chimney fire can cause a great deal of damage and leave a terrible mess and has the potential to cause injury and even death.”

Tips to help prevent chimney fires

– Have your chimney swept at least once a year. Your chimney must be kept clean to prevent fires and structural damage to your property.

– Regular cleaning of your chimney or flues eliminates the build-up of soot and clears obstructions such as bird and animal nests, leaves and debris.

– Ensure your chimney flue is inspected at regular intervals to prevent fire breaking out of the chimney. Go into the loft occasionally when the fire is alight to check for smoke from cracks, defective brickwork or mortar joints.

– Make sure you have appliances installed and serviced by competent engineers.
Chimneys that are clogged by soot and smoke can cause a build-up of deadly carbon monoxide so remember to fit a carbon monoxide detector and never block air bricks, vents or flues.

– Do not use flammable liquids such as petrol or paraffin to light your fire, or burn paper or rubbish. Also, do not use unseasoned wood which leaves tar deposits inside chimneys and flues which can catch fire.

– Ensure you have a working smoke alarms in your home and test them every week.

You can find a chimney sweep in your area by contacting The National Association of Chimney Sweeps – http://nacs.org.uk/sweep-search/

If you would like to request a free Safe and Well visit contact the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service prevention team on 01743 260200.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP