New primary school is officially opened at Allscott Meads

A new primary school has opened its doors at Allscott near Telford, as part of the redevelopment of the area’s former sugar beet factory.

Front row – Pupils at Allscott Meads Primary School. Back row (left to right) – Maddie Griffin (Director of Primary Education, Learning Community Trust), Cllr Eileen Callear (Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy), Kirsty Parkinson (Headteacher of Allscott Meads Primary School), Mike Briscoe (Chair of Trustees for the Learning Community Trust), Jane Hughes (Chief Executive of the Learning Community Trust)

Allscott Meads Primary School is being run by the Learning Community Trust and has been built to serve a vibrant and fast-growing local community.

The school, which has 150 places including a nursery provision, was officially opened this afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving staff, students, and council officials.

It has six classrooms, a sports hall, kitchen, staff room, offices, storage rooms and various other rooms for one-to-one teaching, support and interviews.

There is also a 1.1-acre sports field, hard-surfaced sports court, 40 bike parking spaces, and car parking for staff and visitors.

Kirsty Parkinson, the school’s head, said: “I’m both delighted and proud to be the head teacher of this modern school in a beautiful setting.

“I am extremely passionate about enabling young children to thrive, offering them equality of access to the best curriculum offer possible, and very much looking forward to making each day different and lots of fun.

“I enjoy teaching young people immensely, and feel that positive relationships lie at the very heart of my collaborative approach to teaching and learning.

“This new role presents a unique opportunity to create a hub at the very heart of its community, where positive relationships enable all children to thrive and flourish.”

Jane Hughes, chief executive of the Learning Community Trust, added: “This is a modern, light, colourful and a fantastic environment for children to learn and flourish.

“Our vision is to provide an outstanding education for all of our children and young people that prepares them to be successful in all they do, both now and in the future.”

Cllr Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy said:

“We are thrilled that the brand new primary school in Allscott opened this September.

“It is an exciting project our Council has driven, as part of our commitment to provide more school places and great learning opportunities closer to home for more pupils in our borough.

“We hope all children and school staff will enjoy the new, modern and spacious learning environment at the newly-built village school at Allscott.

“Over the next years, we will continue to invest in borough schools to provide the very best educational experience for our children and young people, closer to where they live.”

The new school has been built by SJ Roberts Construction Ltd in close partnership with Telford and Wrekin Council and the Learning Community Trust.

Mike Sambrook, managing director of SJ Roberts Construction Ltd. said: “It has been a pleasure to deliver this new school and to now witness the first pupils and their families benefit from the fantastic facilities that it offers.”

Learning Community Trust was formed in 2017 and has grown into a family of 11 school sites, responsible for more than 5,500 children and employing just over 1,000 people.

They include Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood and Charlton secondary school in Telford, plus specialist education centres such as Queensway in Telford, and Severndale in Shrewsbury, and primary schools in Wellington, Ketley Bank and Crudgington.

Agreement has also been reached for it to take over the running of Burton Borough secondary school in Newport.