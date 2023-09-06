17.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Advertisement -

Changes to community nursing services to benefit more patients at home

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

More patients who need specialist hospice care will be able to stay at home in future, thanks to changes being made by Severn Hospice.

Ally Scott Hospice at Home Healthcare Assistant, Sharon Jones Hospice at Home Practitioner, Sharon Jones Patient and Family Support Services Manager, Hannah Yapp Lead Complementary Therapist, Harry Edwards Lead Chaplin, Dawn Evans Hospice at Home Practitioner, Jackie Brodie Hospice at Home Healthcare Assistant
Ally Scott Hospice at Home Healthcare Assistant, Sharon Jones Hospice at Home Practitioner, Sharon Jones Patient and Family Support Services Manager, Hannah Yapp Lead Complementary Therapist, Harry Edwards Lead Chaplin, Dawn Evans Hospice at Home Practitioner, Jackie Brodie Hospice at Home Healthcare Assistant

The charity, which cares for people in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales living with incurable illness, cares for four out of five patients at home.

And from today it is enhancing its community services so those patients have access to more hours of care and are able to receive more services.

- Advertisement -

Hospice Director of Care Becky Richardson said: “We’re caring for more patients at home, which we know is their preference, so we are developing our services further to match this expectation.”

The change will integrate two specialist nursing teams – Outreach and Hospice at Home – to become a single extended service. The new structure will enable those individual elements of care to be better planned and then delivered.

Outreach nurses work alongside GPs, district nurses and other healthcare providers to give hands-on nursing care to patients. This service will now be available seven days a week, with more hours of care in the day. The Hospice at Home team cares specifically for patients in the final stages of their illness and operates during the daytime and nighttime. Nurse Practitioners – nurses with additional skills and clinical authority – will now be available at weekends and on bank holidays.

Meanwhile, the hospice’s non-clinical services of social work and chaplaincy are also being changed so they too can better support patients and families at home, and help more of them.

The newly named ‘Patient and Family Support Service’ will provide better continuity of care to ensure patients and families are always getting the emotional and spiritual support they need when they need it.

A trial of extending the hospice’s complementary therapy services beyond its wards has been so successful, this will continue too.

In October, the hospice announced it was creating a ‘virtual ward’ – which meant patients could stay in their home and still receive the equivalent of ward-based care, with hospice consultants overseeing daily care.

Becky added: “We say that our care goes beyond wards and our long-term strategy is to have a model of community care that makes homecare for palliative patents a real possibility.

“We will always need wards for our most poorly patients with the most complicated symptoms but being able to offer so much enhanced care in the community will really help so many more people,” added Becky.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP