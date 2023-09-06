 High Sherriff shows ‘suppawt’ for homeless hounds

The High Sheriff of Shropshire, Mandy Thorn MBE DL, has visited Dogs Trust Shrewsbury to find out more about what it takes to transform the lives of hundreds of dogs every year by finding them new homes.

Mandy and Mark are pictured with Kelpie Cross, Poppy, and (from left) volunteer Rosemary Saltar, Assistant Manager Sue Bromley, volunteers June Hall and Dave Hughes

Mrs Thorn, along with her husband Mark, were given a tour of the rehoming centre by Assistant Manager, Sue Bromley, and met some of the dogs that are currently being cared for at the rehoming centre.

Following The High Sheriff said: “We are huge dog lovers and it was an absolute privilege to visit Dogs Trust Shrewsbury. It was fascinating finding out about what it takes to care for so many dogs every day and to hear about the wider campaigning work of Dogs Trust too.

“We thoroughly enjoyed meeting the staff, the volunteers who are such an integral part of the team and of course it was wonderful to meet the dogs that are supported in such lovely surroundings.”

Whilst at the centre the team discussed the importance of volunteers who help on site and also provide foster homes for dogs whilst they are waiting for their forever homes, the Hope Project which supports dog owners in the area that are experiencing homelessness and Freedom, which works with dog owners who are experiencing domestic abuse.

Sue said: “It was lovely to see Mandy and Mark’s passion for dogs and to talk to them about what we do here at the centre, but also out in the community too to help as many dogs as possible live the happiest lives possible.

“As well as meeting some of our dogs, they met some of our volunteers who are a crucial part of the Dogs Trust family, and we are delighted that three have been invited to attend an event at RAF Cosford later this month which will recognise the efforts of volunteers throughout Shropshire.”