Suspended sentence handed to Shropshire man for voyeurism

A Shropshire man has been given a suspended prison sentence after he was found guilty of voyeurism.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Kevin Foxley, of School Close, Marbury near Whitchurch was found guilty of voyeurism at Shrewsbury Crown Court back in August but was sentenced on Friday 1 September.

The 41-year-old was given a 12-month suspended sentence, as well as being told he must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activity days.

- Advertisement -

Foxley will also be added to the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Detective Constable Geoff Anslow of Shrewsbury CID, said: “I would like to commend the victims for their courage in reporting these incidents, and for their patience as we carried out investigations, and as it went through court.

“We take all reports of such offending extremely seriously, and will continue to bring those responsible to justice.”