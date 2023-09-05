MPs to meet in Westminster to rally behind Marches road and rail improvements

MPs and regional leaders will meet in Westminster today to call for improvements to the road and rail links in Shropshire and neighbouring areas.

MPs and leaders will meet in Westminster

The event, which will be chaired by Helen Morgan MP, will bring together local MPs like Lucy Allan and Simon Baynes as well as local businesses and councils with the Welsh Government, Network Rail and Midlands Connect.

In February Midlands Connect released a report proposing a series of upgrades to the road and rail links in Shropshire and Herefordshire into Wales looking at increasing the speed and frequency on rail lines and upgrading the A5, A49 and delivering the Pant – Llanymynech bypass.

Midlands Connect also proposed the Government support upgrades on the Birmingham – Black Country – Shrewsbury rail line as the ‘gateway’ to the Marches and Mid and West Wales.

Following the Union Connectivity Review in August 2022, Midlands Connect submitted a Strategic Outline Business Case (SOBC) to improve journey times on the corridor by speeding up the line to 90 mph from Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton.

Helen Morgan MP has also personally invited residents and campaigners looking to reconnect Oswestry and Baschurch to the rail line to join the discussion and make the case in Westminster. This will feed the potential upgrades into the broader proposals for transport upgrades in the Marches.

Helen Morgan MP said: “Residents are really crying out for upgrades to rail and road links, from the Llanymynech bypass to bus services and getting trains back in Oswestry and Baschurch.

“I’m delighted to support local campaigners as they make the case for improvements directly in Westminster.

“It is rural areas like North Shropshire that are hit hardest by the lack of decent transport links.

“If we want to improve access to healthcare and jobs, and combat rural isolation, the government must join with campaigners and act on this.”

Maria Machancoses, CEO for Midlands Connect added: “The meeting today is to get everyone ‘all aboard’ on the plans for rail and road upgrades in the Marches. We are bringing together politicians and the Welsh government to discuss and debate the proposals and try and find a way forward.

“Bringing the plans to Westminster should, I hope, put us on the right track for the next stage of work.”