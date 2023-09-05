Man and teenage girl die and two teenage boys injured in Telford collision

A man and a teenage girl have died and two teenage boys were taken to hospital following a collision in Telford in the early hours of this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The single-vehicle collision happened at around 2.09am at the junction of the B4373 and A442 in Trench.

A 36-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other teenage boys aged 16 and 13 were taken to hospital with substantial but non-life-threatening injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival, we found a man and a teenage girl who were the driver of and a passenger in the car.

“Unfortunately, nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed deceased at the scene.

“Two teenage boys who were passengers in the car were assessed by ambulance staff.

“The first had sustained serious injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff and was conveyed to Birmingham Childrens Hospital for further treatment.

“The second had sustained injuries not believed to be serious. He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene.

“He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by land ambulance.”

“A man, who was a passerby was assessed by ambulance staff and was uninjured. He received self care advice before being discharged at the scene.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

Witness Appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision which involved a black Renault Clio travelling northbound near Wombridge interchange when it left the road.

Police constable Craig Byle said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this sad time.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage of a black Clio travelling on the A442 which may help with the investigation to call me on 101 extension 7702085 or by emailing craig.byle@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 43i of the 5 September.”

A section of the A442 south of the Trench Lock Interchange and the Northbound exit slip road prior to Wombridge Interchange were closed until 11.30am whilst emergency services were at the scene.