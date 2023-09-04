Severn Trent to begin multi-million-pound project in Wem

Severn Trent is set to begin a multi-million-pound project at Wem Sewage Treatment Works later this month.

Wem Sewage Treatment Works. Image: Google

A total of £9.8million is being invested to carry out essential improvement works, that will bring big network and environmental benefits to the local community.

The works are going ahead to increase the treatment capacity of the network in the area, and will also improve the treatment process, benefiting the River Roden in Wem by improving the water quality.

The project supports Severn Trent’s industry-leading commitments to improve its regions rivers, where it’s committed that by 2030 its operations will cause no harm to rivers.

Local residents in the area are being invited to a community session taking place on Thursday, September 6th at Wem Cricket Club, Soulton Road in Wem to hear all about the improvements and work taking place.

Teams from Severn Trent, and its contract partners will be available between 4pm and 7.30 pm, where members of the public will have the chance to find out more about the scheme.

Catherine Webb, Community Communications Officer at Severn Trent, said: “With increasing pressures from climate change, and population growth it’s vital that we continue to invest and improve our network and processes. This work for Wem will not only see us increasing the capacity of the network, but also improving the treatment work process, bringing big benefits to the local environment and river.

“Our drop-in sessions are a great opportunity to come meet the team, ask questions and share any feedback on our plans, so we’d encourage people to pop down to see us and find out more about this big investment for their area.”

The project is set to begin on Friday, September 29th and will be completed by the end of December 2024.