21.4 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 4, 2023
Resurfacing work to start on Church Street and Cross Street in Oswestry

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Work to resurface Church Street and Cross Street in Oswestry will be carried out from today until Friday 29 September as part of Shropshire Council’s annual resurfacing programme.

Work will be carried out from 9.30am to 4pm, Monday to Friday under a road closure, though only one street will be closed at any one time.

While the closure is in place a signed diversion route will be in place, and access to properties within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so. Staff will be on site to assist with access.

People are being asked not to park vehicles on the road during the day whilst work is in progress.

Shropshire Council says all planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

The work is being carried out by Kier, Shropshire Council’s highways contractor.

