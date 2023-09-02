19.1 C
New operators found for Elcock Reisen school transport contracts

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council has found new operators for the 15 school transport contracts formerly operated by Elcock Reisen.

Last week the council was made aware that Elcocks was to cease trading before the beginning of the school term in September.

Following this announcement, council officers have worked with other bus and coach companies to cover the school transport contracts that Elcocks had been operating.

As a result of this work new operators have been found for the 15 contracts in time for the start of the autumn term.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for transport, said:

“Elcocks has been a valued partner for a number of years and were operating 15 school transport contracts on behalf of the council.

“I would like to thank the new school transport operators for agreeing to operate these services at such short notice, and thank council officers for their hard work over the past week.

“This will ensure that students returning to school next week will continue to have transport to and from school when term starts.”

