Shropshire Council’s new tourism strategy submitted for approval

By Shropshire Live

The Shropshire Destination Management Plan 2023-2025 has been submitted for approval to Shropshire Council’s Cabinet after input from residents.

The Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council
The plan explains how Shropshire Council wants to work with partners and industry specialists to promote Shropshire as a fantastic destination for anyone looking for somewhere to relocate or as a new destination to visit.

There are three clear objectives:

– Establishing ‘One Shropshire’: By 2025 public, private, voluntary and community groups will come together under the name of One Shropshire, to focus on what makes the county different from other rural destinations; to consider both physical and digital connectivity in a sustainable way; and to maximise public and private skills and capacities, and encourage business engagement.

– To grow value added by the visitor economy, which will grow at a rate of five per cent per year by adopting a sustainable model of development that includes longer stays, value over volume, addressing seasonality, and by showcasing more of Shropshire to new audiences.

– Promoting Shropshire as a destination that can leverage resources and is worthy of consideration for any future tourism funding initiatives, because it is well organised, internally joined up and engaged with external partners.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“Gaining Cabinet approval of the plan means work can gather more information to help us achieve our goals.

“By making sure we are always offering something fresh and by enhancing Shropshire’s reputation for quality experiences and excellent service, we want to encourage more visitors to the county, and we want them to stay overnight and visit more than one location.

“It is also important to recognise the importance of sustainability, and we want to set high standards that will allow as to be exemplar in our sustainable tourism strategy.

“The plan sets goals for the council and our partners and industry experts to work together to achieve, and provides a clear strategy that will carry us forward.”

