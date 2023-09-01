Man jailed after sexually assaulting young girls in Shropshire and Worcestershire

A man has been given a 19 year custodial sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court for a string of sexual assaults against young girls in Shropshire and Worcestershire.

Glenn Poyner

Glenn Poyner, of Oxfordshire, pleaded guilty in May 2023 to eight offences, including rape of underage girls.

The 35-year-old carried out the offences between 2018 and 2021 and was sentenced today (Friday 1 September) at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Ryan, said: “We welcome the sentence that has been handed to Poyner today as this investigation was harrowing for all involved.

“Poyner is a highly dangerous individual who preyed on young girls, and it is incomprehensible that he would commit such crimes against them.

“My hope is that this substantial prison sentence will bring some measure of comfort to those whose lives have been damaged by Poyner’s predatory and sickening actions.”

Anyone who needs help relating to child sexual images can get anonymous and confidential help from Stop it Now! by calling 0808 1000 900.

If you do not wish to speak to police you can contact Childline anonymously on 0800 1111, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, also anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Always dial 999 in an emergency.