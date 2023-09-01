Fifth man charged with murder of Aurman Singh

Detectives investigating the murder of Aurman Singh in Shrewsbury have charged a fifth man.

Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Paynels in Orton Goldhay, was arrested in Peterborough on Thursday.



This afternoon he was charged with murder and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday 2 September.

Earlier this week, four men charged with murder appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court where they were remanded in custody for a trial in February 2024.

A sixth man remains on police bail after he was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.