Wrekin and Ideal Heating team up to help tenants with rising energy costs

The Wrekin Housing Group has partnered with Ideal Heating to help customers struggling with soaring energy bills.

Anthony Nuttall, key accounts executive at Ideal Heating with Morgan Brookes, planned programme manager at Wrekin Housing Group

The market-leading heating specialist made a significant donation to Wrekin, which provides homes for affordable rent and low-cost ownership for over 28,000 people across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Staffordshire.

The donation supported Wrekin’s Warm Home Pack initiative, which is providing tenants with essential items amid high energy prices.

The partnership between Ideal Heating and Wrekin was recognised at the 2023 Social Value Leadership Group (SVLG) Awards, where they were named runners up in the ‘Best Social Value Collaboration’ category.

David Wells, Executive Director of Operational Services at The Wrekin Housing Group, said:

“We’re really pleased that our collaborative working with Ideal Heating has been recognised at the recent SVLG Awards.

“Each boiler purchased from Ideal means we can make a difference to peoples’ lives through our warm packs initiative. This helps us support our tenants who are struggling as a result of the energy price rises and cost of living crisis.

“This is another great example of how we can work together with our partners to benefit Wrekin customers.”

The Warm Home Pack initiative provides households with vital support items to help them through the current cost of living challenge.

Items donated include heated blankets, slow cookers, thermal socks and flasks, draught excluders, hot water bottles and winter essential packs.

For every Ideal boiler fitted in a Wrekin property, £15 is donated to support social value activities such as the Warm Home Packs.

Stevie Spinks, Divisional Sales Director for Social Housing at Ideal Heating, said:

“Keeping homes warm and dry has been at the heart of our business for over a century. However, we know the rising cost of living has created extremely difficult circumstances for many families and households across the UK.

“Through our existing relationship with Wrekin Housing Group, we were delighted to be able to support them in the vital work they do across the West Midlands, which continues to make a real difference to people and communities.

“To see our partnership recognised at the SVLG Awards was incredibly humbling, and we’re pleased that we’ve been able to play a small part in helping those in need.”

Wrekin Housing Group has also launched a new e-voucher scheme, supported by Ideal Heating, for its tenants.

E-vouchers can be used by tenants to cover the cost of essential gas safety checks, and provide financial support for those most in need.