Tom’s open garden raises more than £900 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Award-winning Shropshire horticulturist Tom Pountney’s decision to open his picturesque garden for visitors to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support proved a big success.

Tom Pountney (centre) with members of Macmillan Cancer Support’s Shrewsbury Fundraising Group in his garden

More than £900 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support’s Shrewsbury Fundraising Group as around 70 visitors took the opportunity to visit Tom’s beautiful garden at Offcot in Kynaston, near Kinnerley, Oswestry.

Visitors followed paths through an elective display of beautiful trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants, chosen for their colour, form and flowers. They were also able to take a rest beside a fish pool and admire vegetable and wildlife areas.

Tom is no stranger to supporting charity, having previously welcomed visitors to his garden to raise money for the National Garden Scheme.

“Tom’s garden really is amazing and he’s a wonderful host and plantsman,” said Gill Eleftheriou, a member of Macmillan Cancer Support’s Shrewsbury fundraising group.

“People came from across Shropshire to support us and thoroughly enjoyed the day.

“Tom has generously offered to open the garden again for us next year, probably in early July to avoid a clash with holidays and other events.”

Refreshments, cakes and plants were sold to the visitors and Tom led tours of his garden, a labour of love since he moved to Offcot eight years ago.

Having studied horticulture at Pershore College, he now works at the Love2Stay touring and glamping resort at Emstrey, Shrewsbury where he is the head groundsman.

In collaboration with Love Plants and Salop Leisure, he recently designed a cottage garden, with a Salop Innovations shepherd’s hut as its centrepiece, which won a gold medal in the horticultural section at this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show.

“I held an open garden for the first time three years ago and it’s nice to be able to share it with visitors and raise money for charity at the same time,” said Tom.

To further support Macmillan Cancer Support’s Shrewsbury fundraising group, Gillian is now working with Shrewsbury School and Shrewsbury Abbey to organise a recital on Sunday, November 12.

The recital, which will follow evensong in the abbey, will feature talented musicians from the school. Full details about this fundraising event will be announced soon.

For further information about Macmillan Cancer Support’s Shrewsbury fundraising group, contact Kate Thomas, the charity’s relationship fundraising manager, on telephone 07894 936358 or email kthomas@macmillan.org.uk.