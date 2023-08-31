Telford & Wrekin Council launches ambitious autism strategy

Telford & Wrekin Council, together with local partners, is launching a borough-wide autism strategy to support all autistic adults in the borough.

Amanda Benton (Interim Service Delivery Manager – Autism, Learning Disability & Mental Health at Telford & Wrekin Council), Lucie Roberjot (Senior Manager for Telford Autism Hub, TWCVS adults), Cllr Paul Watling (Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems), Debbie Gibbon (CEO, Telford and Wrekin CVS), Simon Fraser (Autism Practice Lead at Telford & Wrekin Council), Daniel Watkins (Expert by Experience and member of the “Autism Partnership Board” and “Making It Real Board”)

The five-year Autism Strategy has been developed by the council and its partners following extensive engagement activities with autistic people and their families as well as carers, support workers and professionals working with autistic people.

The Autism Strategy aims to tackle the inequalities and barriers autistic adults in the borough might face so they can live independent and fulfilled lives.

Councillor Paul Watling, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems said:

“We and all our partners across the borough are committed to ensuring a fulfilling and inclusive life for all autistic people in Telford and Wrekin.

“Over the past year and following a consultation process, we have co-produced a five-year autism strategy, through extensive engagement with people with lived experience, their families, carers and local partners working with or supporting autistic people.

“People have told us what is important for them or the person they support on key areas, including housing, health and wellbeing, education and employment.

“Based on what people said, the autism strategy outlines the actions we and our partners will take over the next five years to support autistic people.

“These include supporting more autistic people into work, expanding autism friendly services, raising awareness and acceptance of autism, developing specialist accommodation and many others.

“We are looking forward to seeing the positive difference the autism strategy will make on the lives of all autistic people and their families in the borough”.

Debbie Gibbon, Chair of Telford Autism Partnership Board and CEO at Telford & Wrekin Council for Voluntary Service (CVS) said:

“The autism strategy is ambitious, aiming for our borough to be a place where everyone is valued, supported and no-one is left behind.

“Telford & Wrekin CVS are proud to be involved in the development and implementation of the autism strategy. We will continue to ensure that priorities will be delivered in full for all autistic people.”

Daniel Watkins, Expert by Experience and member of the “Autism Partnership Board” and “Making It Real Board” said:

“As an Expert by Experience, I welcome the autism strategy for Telford & Wrekin Council wholeheartedly. It is a significant initiative and I cannot stress enough its importance.

“I encourage as many people as possible to get involved in the borough to help support autistic people, making a difference to the community and hopefully inspiring national change.”

For more details about the five-year borough-wide strategy for autistic people, visit telford.gov.uk/autism.