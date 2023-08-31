Sixth arrest made after murder of Aurman Singh in Shrewsbury

Police have made a sixth arrest connection with the murder of Aurman Singh in Shrewsbury.

Aurman Singh died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury on Monday 21 August.

A man, aged 23, was arrested in Peterborough this morning on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Six arrests have now been made.

Last week, four men were charged with murder, they appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday where they were remanded in custody for trial, due to take place in February next year.

A fifth man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.