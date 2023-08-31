Rotarians on their bikes for Border Randonnee

A group of inexperienced and unfit cyclists have tackled their first ‘get fit’ cycle ride in readiness for a charity event.

Tony Willday, Helen Willday, Martin Jones, President David Morris, Vice President Maria Jones, Bob Scaiff

Members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, including its president David Morris and vice president Maria Jones, took part in the 17 mile training session in a bid to be fit to support Shrewsbury Darwin Rotary’s Border Randonnee next summer.

The Border Randonnee is a charity road cycle event with two different routes of 32 and 62 miles to give cyclists a challenge.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club member Bob Scaiff has volunteered to train fellow Rotarians, families and friends, and arrange regular training sessions.

The start-off was a training morning of 17 miles from Port Hill in Shrewsbury to The Corbet Arms, Uffington, and then back into town via the old canal route.

“We went at a slow pace to get everyone going and the route was mainly on level terrain,” said Bob.

“The group has asked me to arrange regular training and I’m now planning the next route to test them a little more and perhaps encourage a few others to consider taking part.”

Said club president David: “A very big thank you to Bob for organising the cycle ride. He put a lot of work into it and as a result we all had a superb and very memorable day.

“I’d like to be doing this type of thing every month if possible.”

Anyone interested in joining Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club and learning more about the charity cycle ride can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk