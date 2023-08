Police are appealing for information after six bronze statues were stolen from a garden in Ackleton.

Images of the stolen bronze statues

PC Ashley North who is investigating the crime said the burglary happened between the evening of Monday 31 July and the morning of Tuesday 1 August.

The statues are valued to be around £10,000 in total.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information or who may have seen the statue for sale is asked to email ash.north@westmercia.police.uk or call 07773 048 434.