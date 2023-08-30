10.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Advertisement -

Half a million pounds worth of farm equipment recovered in Shropshire

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Stolen farm equipment worth around £500,000 has been recovered across Shropshire, thanks to the help of the public.

Earlier this month two tractors worth a combined total of £230,000 were recovered by two police officers, following information given to them by the public.

Since then a further two tractors, a pick-up truck, a JCB digger and a bowser containing 2,000 litres of fuel have been recovered and returned to their owners.

- Advertisement -

These thefts have been happening across Shropshire over the past several months with the offenders dumping the equipment near the location it was taken from.

Superintendent Edward Hancox said: “Following information provided by the public we have been able to locate the stolen equipment and return it to the rightful owners.

“This type of crime is sadly not uncommon in the farming community, and it is important that farmers remain vigilant and ensure all equipment is locked away securely when not being used.”

Anyone with information relating to the thefts is asked to contact the Rural and Business Team at Shrewsbury Police Station on 01743 264722. Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP