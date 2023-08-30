Half a million pounds worth of farm equipment recovered in Shropshire

Stolen farm equipment worth around £500,000 has been recovered across Shropshire, thanks to the help of the public.

Earlier this month two tractors worth a combined total of £230,000 were recovered by two police officers, following information given to them by the public.

Since then a further two tractors, a pick-up truck, a JCB digger and a bowser containing 2,000 litres of fuel have been recovered and returned to their owners.

These thefts have been happening across Shropshire over the past several months with the offenders dumping the equipment near the location it was taken from.

Superintendent Edward Hancox said: “Following information provided by the public we have been able to locate the stolen equipment and return it to the rightful owners.

“This type of crime is sadly not uncommon in the farming community, and it is important that farmers remain vigilant and ensure all equipment is locked away securely when not being used.”

Anyone with information relating to the thefts is asked to contact the Rural and Business Team at Shrewsbury Police Station on 01743 264722. Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk.