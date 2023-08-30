Burst sewer pipe closes A49 at Hadnall

A section of the A49 north of Shrewsbury is closed to traffic following a burst sewer pipe in Hadnall.

Severn Trent engineers working at a site. Photo: Severn Trent

Shrewsbury Road in Hadnall is closed in both directions while Severn Trent makes repairs and reinstates the road surface which has become damaged.

The utility company said it would work through the night to repair the damaged pipe.

A diversion along the A53 and A41 is currently in place.

Following damage to the road surface, Severn Trent says the road is expected to reopen by Monday 4 September at the latest.

Ben Hooley, site supervisor with Severn Trent, said: “Our team is currently on site, attending to a burst sewer pipe on the A49, Shrewsbury Road in Hadnall. We’re sorry for the disruption this is causing and will be working throughout the night to get this repair completed as quickly as possible.

“Due to damage to the carriageway as a result of the burst and to ensure the safety of our teams and other road users, a road closure and signed diversion route will be in place for the duration of the repair.

“We completely understand how frustrating and inconvenient this might be for people and again, we’d like to apologise for the inconvenience. It is our absolute priority to have this repair completed and everything back to normal as quickly as possible.”