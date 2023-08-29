14.6 C
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Telford College bus service to run as normal

By Shropshire Live

Telford College has reassured students and parents that the collapse of a local coach company will have no impact on public transport services to the campus.

The college is expanding its public transport services in September, with new routes serving areas such as Bridgnorth, Broseley, Ironbridge, Shifnal and Newport.

Elcock Reisen last week entered into administration and cancelled all contracts – but the college says this will have no impact on any of the services.

David Candlin, Telford College’s director of estates, said: “It is very sad news that a local company with such a long and proud history has gone into administration.

“But we want to reassure all schools, students and parents that this will not disrupt learning in any way.

“We have already been working with alternative providers to ensure all routes to Telford College will remain in service as planned.”

Lakeside Coaches will be running the college’s Bridgnorth service, and the scheduled new routes to Shifnal and Newport will also go ahead as planned.

Mr Candlin said: “Concerns have been raised over reliability of some local service routes to the college’s main campus, so we carried out research to see how best to improve the situation.

“As a result, there will be an expanded route from Bridgnorth via Madeley, Ironbridge and Dawley, one from Shifnal through Priorslee, Wrockwardine Wood and Trench, and a third from Newport encompassing Muxton, Donnington and Hadley. 

“By providing dedicated buses which are reserved purely for Telford College students and staff, we are confident that this will improve accessibility for students from key areas.”

The college has also teamed up with Arriva to ensure other public services are as convenient as possible for students. Timetables can be viewed at www.arrivabus.co.uk 

The nearest Arriva bus stops for the college are, Wellington Telford College on Haybridge Road and Wellington Whitehouse Hotel on Watling Street. 

