10.9 C
Shropshire
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

Witness appeal following dog attack in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for information after a man and his dog were attacked on two separate occasions by a dog in Telford.

The first incident happened on Tuesday 4 July between 10.30am and 11.30am, where a man in his 80s was walking his dog on Silkin Way towards the Windmill, when a black Cane Corso type dog that was off its lead pinned the other dog to ground and bit her. The man did not suffer any injuries.

Then, on Tuesday 22 August at around 2.45pm the man was walking his dog near Madeley Court Pool when the same dog approached them off its lead and injured the man, before chasing his dog and biting her again.

- Advertisement -

Officers would also like to speak to a man who is believed to be the owner of the black dog. He is described as black, of a stocky build around 5ft 11ins and in his mid-30s.

The man is also said to have been walking another dog, a grey Cane Corso type breed.

Anyone who was in the area or may have information regarding the incidents is asked to contact PC Gemma Pagan by emailing gemma.pagan@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can contact them at crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP