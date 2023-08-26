Witness appeal following dog attack in Telford

Police are appealing for information after a man and his dog were attacked on two separate occasions by a dog in Telford.

The first incident happened on Tuesday 4 July between 10.30am and 11.30am, where a man in his 80s was walking his dog on Silkin Way towards the Windmill, when a black Cane Corso type dog that was off its lead pinned the other dog to ground and bit her. The man did not suffer any injuries.

Then, on Tuesday 22 August at around 2.45pm the man was walking his dog near Madeley Court Pool when the same dog approached them off its lead and injured the man, before chasing his dog and biting her again.

- Advertisement -

Officers would also like to speak to a man who is believed to be the owner of the black dog. He is described as black, of a stocky build around 5ft 11ins and in his mid-30s.

The man is also said to have been walking another dog, a grey Cane Corso type breed.

Anyone who was in the area or may have information regarding the incidents is asked to contact PC Gemma Pagan by emailing gemma.pagan@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can contact them at crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.