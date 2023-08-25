17.8 C
Friday, August 25, 2023
Police complete search of Telford Shopping Centre after serious threat made

By Shropshire Live

Telford Shopping Centre was evacuated on Friday afternoon after an anonymous call was received that made a serious threat to the centre.

Police have this afternoon evacuated the centre of Telford

As a precaution, police put a cordon in place as the shopping centre and town centre were evacuated and a thorough search of the area was carried out by specially trained officers.

Telford Ice Rink and Southwater Way were also evacuated.

Nothing suspicious was found during the search of the area.

Superintendent Edward Hancox from West Mercia Police thanked visitors who cooperated with officers as they evacuated the area.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it was aware of an ongoing incident in Telford Shopping Centre and was working with the emergency services.

The Telford Balloon Fiesta will go ahead as planned this evening in Telford Town Park.

