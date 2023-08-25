Great reviews earn RAF Museum Midlands a place among travelers’ favourites

The RAF Museum Midlands has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner as a top attraction.

Photo: © RAF Museum

The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

Barry Smith, RAF Museum Director of Visitor and Commercial Development, said:

‘This award speaks to the great customer service and enjoyable experience we provide our visitors, and our commitment to excellence. To be amongst the top 10% of attractions worldwide on the world’s largest travel platform is incredible.

“This award is special because it’s based on real visitor reviews from people who have enjoyed their Museum visit, and then taken the time to share their experience online with other families who are looking for a highly recommended day out.’

John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor, said:

“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners. The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”

Check out all the reviews, and discover more about the RAF Museum Midlands on Tripadvisor.

Entry to the RAF Museum is free, to book your day out at the top attraction visit rafmuseum.org/midlands.