Four men charged over murder of Aurman Singh in Shrewsbury

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Shrewsbury on Monday have charged four men with murder.

Aurman Singh died following an attack in Shrewsbury on Monday

Aurman Singh, who was 23 and lived in Smethwick, died after he was attacked on Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill in Shrewsbury on Monday.

This afternoon police charged four men with his murder.

They are Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 26, Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick.

All four men are due to appear at Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

A fifth man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.