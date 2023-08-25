Dispersal order issued for Shrewsbury Town Centre following recent incidents

Police in Shrewsbury have issued a dispersal order following a number of recent incidents in the town centre.

It follows a number of disturbances in the Pride Hill and Barker Street areas of Shrewsbury, over the past week with several people being injured during the incidents.

The dispersal order comes following several incidents in the town centre, which started on Sunday 13 August after a man was injured on Barker Street.

On Saturday 19 August, there was a disturbance between a group of people known to each other outside Alberts Shed in Barker Street. Two were taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries, and enquiries are ongoing.

Then on Sunday 20 August, a 25-year-old man suffered a minor injury after he was assaulted in Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury. Four people were arrested, who have since been released on police bail or released with no further action.

On Wednesday, in the Pride Hill area of the town centre officers received reports that a security guard and a teenager were assaulted, and members of the public were threatened by a man. No one has been arrested in connection with this.

The dispersal order has been issued under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, which makes it an offence for anyone to return to a specific area for up to 48 hours, once they have been required to leave.

Inspector Ben Tanfield said: “These incidents have caused a lot of concern for people who live and work in the town centre.

“To help prevent further anti-social behaviour, I have authorised a dispersal order which gives us the power to arrest anyone returning to Shrewsbury town centre during the 48 hour period, if officers had told them to leave.

“We also have additional officers out on patrol to enforce it and provide reassurance to the local community.

“The sort of behaviour we have seen is not acceptable and will not be tolerated and we will continue to police robustly even after the dispersal order ends.”