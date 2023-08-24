17.6 C
Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £500,000 seized in Telford

By Shropshire Live

A man has been arrested after police officers carried out a warrant in Telford this morning.

Around 900 cannabis plants were seized at the property. Photo: West Mercia Police
The warrant was carried out at a property in Brookside, where officers seized around 900 cannabis plants, which have an estimated street value of £500,000.

A man, aged 23, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and he remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

West Mercia Police says it is part of its commitment to tackle serious and organised crime in partnership with other agencies under its protect campaign.

Anyone with concerns about drugs and drugs supply should visit the West Mercia Police website or, if you do not want to speak to police, information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online crimestoppers-org.uk.

