AceOn MD to deliver keynote speech at University solar event

The managing director of a Telford-based renewable energy and battery specialist company will be delivering the opening keynote speech at a special one-day solar energy technology and training event being held at University of Wolverhampton later this month.

Mark Thompson, Managing Director at AceOn Group

Mark Thompson, who heads up AceOn Group which has bases in Telford and Solihull, will be giving the opening keynote address at the SETechTra Project event on August 31 at the University’s Springfield Campus.

The SETechTra event is the culmination of a three-year project established to develop freely available training materials which could help tackle the skills gap in the solar energy sectors from both STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, maths plus the arts such as visual arts, design and new media) perspectives.

- Advertisement -

Mark’s opening address at the SETechTra event will focus on the skills required by the solar sector and the challenges and opportunities of training the future workforce on renewable technology.

It’s a subject Mark knows well, having pioneered an industry-first partnership with a UK training company to upskill installers to fit battery storage systems, and as a member of the Battery Manufacturing Trailblazer group which is designing a new apprenticeship programme for battery technicians.

Mark said: “As we move towards an electrified future, it’s important we have both the technologies and the skilled individuals necessary to help us maximise the use of solar energy. This event is really on the money in terms of addressing those dual industry needs and anyone coming along will find out more about the solar technologies which are going to push zero-carbon boundaries and also how we can close the skills gap in the solar sector. It’s something I’m really passionate about and I am looking forward to sharing my first-hand experience with delegates on the day.”

Alongside two keynote speeches and presentations from an international roster of speakers, attendees at the SETechTra event will also see solar energy technology demonstrations and be introduced to new solar energy learning schools and students in higher education, which can also be used for upskilling.

There will be an open panel discussion and a questions session to create more learning and collaboration opportunities, plus time for networking.

The SETechTra event will be on from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Thursday 31 August 2023 at the University of Wolverhampton’s Springfield Campus on Grimstone Street. As a hybrid event, attendees can also join online. The event is suitable for teachers, lecturers, students, engineers, scientists, or individuals with an interest in solar and renewable energy technology and applications.