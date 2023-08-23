Woman arrested on suspicion of arson following Telford house fire

Police have arrested a 46-year-old woman on suspicion of arson following a serious fire in Telford early this morning.

The fire broke out at a house within a row of terraced properties. Photo: Craig Jackson / SFRS

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Lawns Wood, Malinslee, just before 4.30am.

The fire destroyed one terraced property and severely damaged another home.

Fire crews prevented the fire from spreading to further properties along the terrace of five houses with residents evacuated from their homes.

Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets, two main jets and the aerial ladder platform.

Fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform and the Incident Command Unit were mobilised from Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. Operations and Safety officers were also in attendance.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a 46-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson.”