Telford coach company Elcock Reisen enters into administration

By Shropshire Live

Telford-based coach and travel company Elcock Reisen has entered into administration.

Elcock Reisen last year purchased a fleet of new wheelchair friendly coaches
The company’s offices in Telford and Bridgnorth are due to close on Friday with all future bookings cancelled.

Posting on social media the firm said:

“It comes with great sorrow that as of today, Elcock Reisen has gone into administration therefore all future bookings, holidays and day trips will no longer be able to go ahead.

“We are contacting customers as quickly as possible however as of Friday 25th August all offices will be closed.

Last year the popular coach company purchased a fleet of new wheelchair-accessible Mercedes-Benz coaches.

The company offered holidays, day trips, corporate and private hire as well as school transport.

