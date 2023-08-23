Services to cease on five Telford bus routes

Services on five Telford bus routes are to end and some evening services will be reduced next month, due to a lack of funding.

Routes 11, 13, 15, 16 and 19 will stop operating after the last service on Saturday, September 2.

Additionally, evening services 1, 2, 3a, 4, and 7 will be reduced – Arriva will continue covering these routes into mid-evening.

Telford & Wrekin Council has written to the government, stating that ‘the time is now’ to save some of the town’s bus services.

With Government funding covering less than half the local transport budget, Telford & Wrekin Council has been subsidising the shortfall.

Despite numerous pleas for support and this additional long-term financial backing from the council, certain routes will be subject to change from Sunday, 3 September.

In a letter to the Government, the council asks Under Secretary of State for roads and local transport, Richard Holden MP for long-term financial support and greater control over services, allowing it to build on essential routes it already funds.

The council has invested £1.4m into new bus routes, providing much-needed connectivity for residents in Telford and Wrekin.

Cabinet member for place, the economy & neighbourhood services, Councillor Lee Carter said: “It’s essential Telford and Wrekin has an affordable and workable bus service, the time has come for the government to step in. We are finding it increasingly difficult to continue to subsidise these routes our communities depend on – we made a £1.4m investment this year but how long that can continue for is in serious question.

“For the Government to expect us to provide a connected bus service when they provide 45p of every pound and continue to cut funding for many other services is just plain wrong.

“Not only are we predicted the fastest population growth in the West Midlands but have parts of the community where buses are a lifeline, providing access to hospitals, work and education. Our communities cannot afford to lose these services.”

New council-funded service to launch

However, the ‘99’, another new council-funded service will start on Monday, September 4 and will be operated by Arriva.

Most areas impacted by the loss of current services – Admaston, Arleston, Dawley, Dothill, Hadley, Ketley Bank, Lawley, Malinslee, Oakengates, Princess Royal Hospital, Shawbirch, the town centre and Wellington – will be covered by the new 99 service.