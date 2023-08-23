Firefighters tackle fire at terraced property in Telford

Fire crews were this morning tackling a house fire within a row of terraced properties in the Malinsgate area of Telford.

The fire broke out at a house within a row of terraced properties. Photo: Craig Jackson / SFRS

Firefighters were called to the fire in Lawns Wood at 4.28am and sent seven appliances to the scene.

The fire has fully engulfed one property and severely damaged a neighbouring home.

Fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform and the Incident Command Unit were mobilised from Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. Operations and Safety officers were also in attendance.

Crews were dealing with the fire using two hose reel jets, two main jets and the aerial ladder platform.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene of the fire in Malinsgate. Photo: Craig Jackson / SFRS

Craig Jackson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were working with other agencies to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place later this morning.