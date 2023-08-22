19.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

Survey asks how people should be supported to maintain a healthy weight in Telford and Wrekin

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council are asking residents what support they would like to see to help people maintain a healthy weight.

The survey asks how people should be supported to maintain a healthy weight in Telford and Wrekin
The survey asks how people should be supported to maintain a healthy weight in Telford and Wrekin

The council has launched an online survey to gather feedback about current services, people’s experiences of losing weight and what helped or didn’t help.

People of all ages and experiences are encouraged to have their say by completing the survey online.

- Advertisement -

Cllr Kelly Middleton (Lab), cabinet member for healthy, safer and stronger communities and partnerships, said:

“We want the support we give to help people to maintain a healthy weight to be even better.

“By collecting feedback from our residents, we can truly understand what matters to most.

“What we are told will influence our strategy and services designed to support people to maintain a healthy weight in the future.

“Many of us will have had experiences trying to lose or gain weight, so we want to hear from as many people as possible – you don’t have to have used a service in the past.

“We want to hear from all our communities, residents, and partners on this subject.

“All the responses will help us to make Telford and Wrekin a place where people from all backgrounds feel safe and live long, happy lives.”

The survey only takes 10 minutes to complete. To take part in the survey, people should visit: telford.gov.uk/healthyweightsurvey

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP