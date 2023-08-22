Telford & Wrekin Council are asking residents what support they would like to see to help people maintain a healthy weight.

The survey asks how people should be supported to maintain a healthy weight in Telford and Wrekin

The council has launched an online survey to gather feedback about current services, people’s experiences of losing weight and what helped or didn’t help.

People of all ages and experiences are encouraged to have their say by completing the survey online.

Cllr Kelly Middleton (Lab), cabinet member for healthy, safer and stronger communities and partnerships, said:

“We want the support we give to help people to maintain a healthy weight to be even better.

“By collecting feedback from our residents, we can truly understand what matters to most.

“What we are told will influence our strategy and services designed to support people to maintain a healthy weight in the future.

“Many of us will have had experiences trying to lose or gain weight, so we want to hear from as many people as possible – you don’t have to have used a service in the past.

“We want to hear from all our communities, residents, and partners on this subject.

“All the responses will help us to make Telford and Wrekin a place where people from all backgrounds feel safe and live long, happy lives.”

The survey only takes 10 minutes to complete. To take part in the survey, people should visit: telford.gov.uk/healthyweightsurvey