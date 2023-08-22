Severn Hospice honours staff and volunteers for long service

One of the region’s most cherished charities has recognised its most committed staff and volunteers at a special long service awards ceremony.

Staff and volunteers at the long service awards

At a series of celebratory afternoon teas, Severn Hospice praised the longstanding dedication, loyalty and contributions of 95 longest-serving staff and volunteers who have collectively devoted an impressive 895 years between them.

Each year, the hospice thanks team members who have reached significant milestones of between five to 30 years of service helping the charity care and support local families living with incurable illness.

- Advertisement -

Among those celebrating were husband and wife Rob and Joy Hutchings who have both clocked up an incredible 25 years each volunteering within the lottery team. The hospice’s weekly lottery provides around £1 million towards its caring services.

Rob said: “We have really strong connections with Severn Hospice, and like my mother who was one of the founding volunteers, we wanted to support a charity at the heart of our local community. Back in 1998, being part of the lottery team was the perfect way to volunteer – and it still is 25 years on. Over the years we’ve had the pleasure of getting to know so many wonderful people, many who have become good friends.”

Joy added: “Twenty-five years has flown by, and it is an absolute privilege to be part of such a fantastic organisation. The weekly lottery is a vital source of income for the hospice and we find it incredibly rewarding knowing that our efforts make a difference and help the hospice to deliver care to so many local people. We certainly feel like winners today!”

Also being recognised were Jayne Gittins, Lead Physiotherapist who celebrated 30 years of service and Mary Desoua, Healthcare Assistant’s 25 years’ service.

Meanwhile Norma Gale Medical Secretary, Caroline Tarry Neuro Palliative Assistant Practitioner, Shirley Gennoe Inpatient Unit Coordinator and Janet Jones retail volunteer at the Oswestry shop and Ron and Jill Hill volunteers at the Ironbridge shop all celebrated 20 years of service.

Jeanette Whitford, Severn Hospice’s chair, who presented the awards said:

“The long service awards and celebrations are a very fitting way for us to show how much we value our incredible team of staff and volunteers and thank them for their dedication and all they have done for patients and families over the years.

“It is an honour to meet so many committed, hardworking and inspirational people who play such a crucial role in delivering our services and I’d like to say a heartfelt thanks to you all.

“Their contribution to the hospice and their longevity of service illustrates what a special place to work and volunteer the hospice is. Our amazing volunteers are so generous with their time and over the course of the celebrations I’ve had the pleasure of hearing more about the wonderful work they do. “It’s without doubt that it is the people who make Severn Hospice so special and it’s because of their enthusiasm, dedication, and professionalism, across all areas of our work, that we can continue to care for thousands of local people living with incurable illness.”