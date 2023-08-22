Police patrols increased in Shrewsbury following incidents

Police patrols have been increased in Shrewsbury as officers seek to offer reassurance to the local community after a man died and others were injured in three separate incidents over the past few days.

In the early hours of Saturday 19 August there was a disturbance between a group of people known to each other outside Alberts Shed in Barker Street. Two were taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries. Enquiries are on-going.

On Sunday 20 August a 25-year-old man suffered a slash wound after he was assaulted in Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury. He was taken to hospital for an injury caused by a broken bottle and has since been discharged. The dispute was between people known to each other. Four people were arrested on suspicion of GBH and have been released on police bail.

Yesterday, Monday 21 August, a 23-year-old man died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill. A murder investigation has been launched and four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are currently in police custody.

Chief Inspector Mark Reilly said: “We want to offer reassurance to local residents that, although concerning, none of these incidents are linked. Those involved in the first two incidents on Saturday and Sunday suffered relatively minor injuries and have since been discharged from hospital.

“A murder investigation, led by a senior investigating officer, has been launched in relation to the attack in Coton Hill yesterday, with four people currently in police custody.

“Patrols have been increased throughout the town to offer reassurance to the local community and I would urge anyone who is concerned to speak to an officer on patrol.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the public for your understanding and continued support, it’s not something we take for granted and very much appreciate.”