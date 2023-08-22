Lib Dem councillors invite Police Commissioner to meet Shrewsbury residents

Liberal Democrat councillors in Shrewsbury have invited Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion to the town to meet local residents.

Alex and Nat on Pride Hill

This comes after a spate of anti-social behaviour and crime in Shrewsbury and heated discussions over the future of temporary accommodation plans at Coton Hill House.

Councillors Alex Wagner and Nat Green have invited the Police and Crime Commissioner to meet with residents in order to better understand the depth of the problem in town.

Councillor Alex Wagner said:

“After a spate of incidents which have impacted the safety and vibrancy of our town, we’ve asked the Police Commissioner to visit, meet local residents, and hear what people in Shrewsbury have to say.

“There is a clear resourcing issue when it comes to dealing with anti-social behaviour in Shrewsbury, an issue that has come into the spotlight with the recent plans proposed for temporary accommodation at Coton Hill House.

“Residents want to see some solutions and action proposed from West Mercia Police to make Shrewsbury a safer and nicer place to live.”